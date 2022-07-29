Eric Church “Happy” to Open for Robert Earl Keen at Floore’s Country Store

This will be your final summer to see one of the greatest entertainers of our time perform live. Robert Earl Keen's farewell tour is well underway, and while the party never ends, Keen's touring days will this September.

We were honored to have the Texas legend headline our annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival in May. And man was it great catching up with him on Radio Texas, LIVE!

When I asked him what he'll miss most about touring he quickly responded "the bus." Turns out Robert Earl is a big bus guy. You can hear our final interview directly above this paragraph.

He also told us he plans to focus more on his podcast, other ventures, and of course his family. But as we near the end of his time on the road, the entertainer still had something magical up his sleeve, revealed with a big announcement yesterday.

One of country music's biggest stars, Eric Church, announced that he'll be opening for Keen September 3rd at Floore's Country Store. Turns out The Chief is a big fan:

Robert Earl Keen Jr. has been a huge influence on my music and writing. We used to cover Corpus Christi Bay in my bar band in North Carolina in college. When he asked me to join him on the last shows of his career, I told him I'd do whatever he wanted. I'm happy to join him at Floore's to help send him off into the sunset. But don't forget friends.... The road goes on forever and the party never ends.

If you were hoping to be there, I hope you know someone on the inside, the show was actually already sold out before the Eric Church announcement. But you will have more opportunities to see Keen. Click here for his tour dates.

Inaugural Rose City Music Festival Lineup Townsquare Media, 101.5 KNUE, 107.3 KISSFM, MIX 93.1, Classic Rock 96.1, and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan, are proud to welcome the biggest, most diverse concert lineup in the history of downtown Tyler this October. This is going to be record-breaking, y'all.