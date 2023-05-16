21 Felony Arrests Made In Smith County Leading Up To Mother’s Day Weekend 2023

Get our free mobile app

Last weekend was a great weekend to celebrate Mom all Mother's Day weekend long in East Texas. Whether you took your mom out for lunch or dinner, gave her a card, some flowers or maybe a gift certificate to her favorite nail salon, or just called her to tell her that you loved her, your mom was very appreciative of her gift and knowing that you thought about her on her special day.

Many East Texans got out and braved the warm humid conditions at the big wine festival in Lindale. Lots of bottles of wine were consumed and sold to those that attended the event. I hope that all those that attended were responsible and knew when they had too much and hopefully didn't have a run-in with Lindale Police or a Texas State Trooper. Remember, if you go out drinking know your limits and know when enough is enough and when to call a ride-share or someone to carry you home.

Although we say that quite often, people still drink and get behind the wheel of their 'two-ton killing machine' and take a chance with their life and others on the road. This past weekend law enforcement arrested several people on DWI charges that led them to have their mugshots taken and processed into the Smith County Jail.

Last weekend alone (Friday, May 12 - Sunday, May 15th), the Smith County Jail booked 68 individuals into jail. Many were taken in on misdemeanor charges while others face some kind of felony charge. While looking through the list there is one particular arrest that stood out:

Boating While Intoxicated

Yes, just like driving a vehicle, it is against the law to drink and operate a boat on a body of water in Texas. It's just as dangerous and according to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, two individuals were arrested and are now facing this charge. Another charge that seemed to be pretty random, but serious was the unlawful installation of a tracking device.

The following individuals were arrested between May 12 and May 15, 2023, and are facing at least one felony charge or are being held on some kind of detainer, whether it is a Federal detainer, US Marshall or Immigrations detainer. All individuals are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

