At Least 37 Felony Arrests Have Been Made In Smith County This Month

Last week I ran across an article from PopulationU listing the most dangerous cities in Texas. Out of the 39 Texas cities the site listed as being the most dangerous in Texas, Tyler was the only East Texas city that showed up on the list. Tyler was listed as the 17th most dangerous city in the state, according to the FBI statistics that PopulationU used to create the list. It's not all bad news for Tyler because the city actually fell from 10th place in the report in 2022 to its current 17th place in 2023.

Seeing how Tyler moved down on this list it has to show the dedication from law enforcement throughout Smith County and the impact they are making on all forms of crime. However, the crime rate will never be at zero percent because there are always those people who want to break the law in some way. Whether it be with a domestic dispute, illegal drugs, driving while intoxicated, or some other crime, there will always be crime.

The Smith County Jail has been quite busy this month with those who have broken the law. More than 37 people are now facing at least one felony charge and a possible future court date. Felony arrests were made for:

possession of a controlled substance

theft

driving while intoxicated

aggravated assault

bringing a prohibited substance into a correctional facility

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail and received at least one felony charge. These individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Some individuals have posted bail and are out of jail at this time while others are waiting for a bond hearing or court date. Some of the individuals below were detained by Smith County deputies and are being held on a US Marshal, Federal, or Immigration detainer. All information was obtained through an open records request and provided by the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

