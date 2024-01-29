A Reminder That The ’24 MLB All-Star Game is Coming to Texas This July

As we once again prepare to watch another Super Bowl without a team from Houston, TX, nor Dallas, TX, in it, Texans can take some solace in the fact that we do have something to look forward to this summer, the MLB All-Star Game is coming back to Texas.

Get our free mobile app

Last season our Texas teams (Rangers and Astros) sent a total of nine players to the exhibition game. So, of course, Major League Baseball should make travel easier for our All-Stars this summer.

Texas Rangers '23 All-Stars: Nathan Eovaldi, RHP; Adolis García (starter), OF; Jonah Heim (starter), C; Josh Jung (starter), 3B; Corey Seager (starter), SS; Marcus Semien (starter), 2B

Houston Astros '23 All-Stars: Yordan Alvarez, OF; Framber Valdez, LHP; Kyle Tucker, OF

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington. This will be the first time Arlington has hosted the All-Star Game at the new park which opened in July '20. And the first time since Ivan Rodriguez started behind the plate at The Ballpark in Arlington in 1995.

"Major League Baseball is pleased to award the 2024 All-Star Game to the Rangers and the Cities of Arlington and Fort Worth, which presented a robust bid for All-Star Week," Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "The Rangers stepped up under difficult circumstances and Globe Life Field served as terrific host for the 2020 Postseason, including the World Series. We are excited to once again feature Baseball’s newest ballpark on a global stage next summer."

Your Texas Rangers head into this season as the 2023 World Series Champions. Texas defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games on their way to their first World Series title since their founding in 1961.

8 Things Chefs REALLY Wish We Wouldn't Do at Steakhouses According to an article recently shared by Taste of Home , there are 8 steak house faux pas that some of us in Texas may have been guilty of at some point throughout our dining out experiences. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley