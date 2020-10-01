25 Years Ago OJ Simpson Was Acquitted on Murder Charges

I can't believe it's been 25 years. But on October 3rd, 1995 the O.J. Simpson murder case ended with a verdict of not guilty. The California jury found O.J. Simpson not guilty in the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman.

It was dubbed “The Trial of the Century,” and millions of Americans sat transfixed to tv's around the nation watching as the verdict was read live in the courtroom.

Reaction came in quickly from all corners of the nation. Take a look back as Inside Edition speaks to Simpson’s brother, friends of the victims and those hosting viewing parties in Los Angeles on the day of the historic verdict.

The criminal trial was held in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The onetime NFL superstar and celebrity pitchman was tried for the June 12, 1994 brutal murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman.

At 12:10 a.m. on June 13, 1994, Brown and Goldman were found stabbed to death outside her condominium in Brentwood, California. Simpson was the leading suspect in the case after detectives found a bloody glove behind his home. He was formally charged with the crimes on June 17, but did not immediately turn himself in. He was involved in a real reality TV event when he was involved in a low-speed chase in a Ford Bronco SUV owned by his friend Al Cowlings. The NBA finals were interrupted by the chase as it played out in front of the nation. It was watched by nearly 100 million people.

The trial lasted 11 months and included hundreds of witnesses.

Simpson had what is described as a "Dream Team" of lawyers in his corner led by Johnnie Cochran and Robert Shapiro. F. Lee Bailey, Alan Dershowitz, Robert Kardashian, Shawn Holley, Carl E. Douglas, and Gerald Uelmen were also part of the Simpson team. Barry Scheck and Peter Neufeld helped with DNA evidence.

Deputy District Attorneys Marcia Clark, William Hodgman and later Christopher Darden presented the state's case.

The families of Brown and Goldman filed a civil lawsuit against Simpson and won. They were awarded more than $33 million dollars from Simpson,

but have received just a tiny amount of the money.

In his latest Tweet on Tuesday, Simpson posted a video about football and politics.

In 2008, Simpson was found guilty of kidnapping, armed robbery and other charges for his role in the gunpoint robbery of two sports memorabilia dealers at a Las Vegas hotel. He served time in prison for those crimes, but he is now free.

He currently lives in Las Vegas. But Simpson has made a few trips to Shreveport over the years. He was here last summer and was spotted all over town including some dining out time at Superior Bar and Grill where he posed for selfies with lots of local folks. He has some family in the area and he also played a little golf.