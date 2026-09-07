There's something about having a Walmart employee ask to see your receipt as you're walking out of the store that can make an otherwise normal shopping trip feel a little awkward.

You've just spent hundreds of dollars on groceries, scanned your items, paid for everything and finally made it to the exit.

Then you hear:

“Can I see your receipt?”

Now you're standing there wondering whether you actually have to stop.

If you've ever wondered whether Walmart can legally require you to show your receipt in Texas, you're definitely not alone.

I know that I am not the only person that gets annoyed with this issue. It was just a few years ago when we all started being asked to scan and bag our own groceries but now it feels like the stores don’t trust us to scan our items even though there are multiple security cameras on us while we are scanning and paying for our items.

It’s just crazy how they expect us to do the work, but if we miss one item, we feel like we could be arrested.

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Do You Have to Show Your Receipt at Walmart in Texas?

According to KHOU, you are NOT required to show your receipt when exiting a store in Texas. Although if they have probable cause (like you’re seen hiding an item in your clothing without paying), a store manager could detain you even if you don’t want to show your receipt. So, as long as you’re not stealing you have nothing to worry about.

Can Any Stores in Texas Require You to Show Your Receipt?

Yes, because Costco and Sam’s Club require memberships, they can legally require you to show a receipt when leaving the store.

7 Big Changes to Expect at Walmart Stores There are big changes coming to Walmart stores and here is what you should expect to see. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins