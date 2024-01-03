It's never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing in Texas. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, in December, 26 families reported their children missing in Texas. There are three families in East Texas that have been looking for their missing teen since as far back as May of 2023.

This information comes from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. This website hosts the photos and information needed to contact authorities around children under the age of 18 that have gone missing. If a child is considered to be in grave danger, that information will be included along with who they believe the dangerous individual is who has that child.

These Kids are of All Ages and Backgrounds

As of this writing (January 3, 2024), between December 1 and December 31, 2023, 26 teenagers were reported missing. Their ages range from 13 to 17 years old. These children are of all ethnicities, from different Texas cities and from different socioeconomic backgrounds.

Three East Texas Families are Still Looking for Their Missing Teens

Anna Kerns Missing From Henderson Since May of 2023

Contact the Henderson Police Department at 903-657-3512 with any information.

Emily Reese Sims Missing from Canton Since August of 2023

Contact the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office at 903-567-4133 with any information.

Donte Anderson Missing From Lufkin Since August of 2023

Contact the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0300 with any information.

Why are these kids missing?

No official details have been given as to why these kids are missing. It doesn't matter, really, because these families are in constant worry mode wondering where their child might be. It doesn't matter if the child ran away, was kidnapped, not returned after visiting with the other parent or whatever other reason, these kids need to be found.

The smallest detail could be the information needed to locate a missing child. Never be afraid to speak up.

The circumstances around any child's disappearance should never be assumed, the family just wants to see a safe return. You can help find any of the 26 Texas children who went missing in December by contacting the listed law enforcement agency or 800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST). No matter how small the detail may be, contact authorities and let them know.

