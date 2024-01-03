Grilling any time of the year is a fun, and almost mandatory, part of any get together in Texas. We'll throw some burgers, hotdogs, steaks, kabobs or just about anything else on a grill for any reason really. There can be a debate on which is better to cook with, propane or charcoal. Propane grillers like the better temperature control while charcoal grillers like the taste. It's all about personal preference and both taste great by me. But what if you couldn't use that propane grill anymore because you couldn't buy refillable or single use propane tanks anymore? A couple of states are doing it. Could Texas be next? Let's explore this question.

Propane Bans in New York and California

There are two states in these United States of America that will no longer allow gas appliances or single use propane tanks anymore, New York and California. For New York, new homes will no longer have the option for gas appliances. Homes that use gas appliances will have to eventually switch to electric. In California, Senate Bill 1256 will ban the sale of single use propane tanks in 2028. You can still use them, you just won't be able to buy them anywhere in the state.

California Senate Bill 1256

This bill would, on and after January 1, 2028, prohibit the sale or offer for sale of disposable propane cylinders, as defined, and would make the violation of this provision subject to specified civil penalties. The bill would authorize a city attorney or county counsel to impose these civil penalties, as provided. SECTION 1. Chapter 6.6 Disposable Propane Cylinders

42395. (a) For purposes of this chapter, “disposable propane cylinder” shall mean a nonrefillable propane canister, weighing approximately two pounds when filled with propane, with a designation of “DOT 39” from the United States Department of Transportation.

(b) For the purposes of this chapter, “disposable propane cylinder” does not include any of the following:

(1) Cylinders that are customarily designed for use in the construction industry and, when full, contain less than 15 ounces of fuel, whether filled solely with propane or not.

(2) Cylinders that have an overall product height-to-width ratio of 3.55 to 1 or greater.

(3) Cylinders that are offered to a state or local government agency for purchase pursuant to the United States General Services Administration’s State and Local Disaster Purchasing Program, or a successor program.

42395.1. (a) On and after January 1, 2028, a disposable propane cylinder shall not be sold or offered for sale in this state.

(b) A city attorney or county counsel may impose civil liability on a person who violates this section in the amount of five hundred dollars ($500) per day for the first violation, one thousand dollars ($1,000) per day for a second violation, and two thousand dollars ($2,000) per day for the third and subsequent violations. Any civil penalties collected pursuant to this section shall be paid to the office of the city attorney or county counsel, whichever office brought the action.

Will This Come to Texas?

It seems like a silly question for Texas but it is a question that was answered in 2023. Governor Gregg Abbott signed Senate Bill 1017 that prevents any city or county in Texas from banning gasoline or natural gas for use in our cars or in our homes.



Hank Hill Would Be So Disappointed

So no, there will not be a ban on propane grilling in Texas. You may have to smuggle some tanks in if you're visiting your California or New York friends soon, though.

