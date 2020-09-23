46-Year-Old Cold Case Solved in Fort Worth

Police have arrested a man they believe responsible for a murder that occurred in Forth Worth in 1974.

According to a report from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Glen McCurley, 77, was arrested on Monday and charged with the capital murder of 17-year-old Carla Walker. McCurley abducted Walker from a bowling alley parking lot, and her body was found three days later in a culvert near Lake Benbrook.

McCurley had been a suspect in the case, but technology in 1974 could not definitively link McCurley to Walker's murder. Detectives were aware that McCurley owned a .22 Ruger that matched a magazine found at the bowling alley and he also lived within close proximity to the crime scene. Of course, those details weren't enough and could only be considered circumstantial.

Authorities say that after attending a Valentine's dance, Walker and her boyfriend stopped at a bowling alley. The couple was sitting inside the car when McCurley pistol-whipped the boyfriend and abducted Walker.

Despite decades passing, detectives continued to search for Carla's killer. With the advancement of technology, a full DNA profile was able to found from the girl's brassiere.

Carla's parents were not able to see their daughter's killer be arrested, but her brother is alive and reportedly happy to see his sister's killer be identified.

McCurley never moved out of the area and lived at the same home for 30 years. Neighbors said he regularly attended church, was married and had two children.

Tarrant County Jail records indicated McCurley remained in custody Wednesday afternoon (Sep. 23) with bond set at $100,000.