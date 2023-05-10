You Can Help Solve This 43 Year Old Cold Case In Austin, Texas

Justice in Texas sometimes takes longer than expected. Sometimes criminals run from the law for an extended period of time, but they are eventually caught, wherever they try to run to. But for one case in Central Texas, justice has been sought for an extended period of time.

The murder of Susan Leigh Wolfe occurred in the year 1980. Since the discovery of her body the following day, one question still remains: Who took the life of the 25 year old?

The Case In Detail

According To Austin Police, Wolfe was heading to a unnamed friend's place to stay the evening due to roach extermination occurring at her place of accommodation on January 9th, 1980. While en route to the friend's address, a witness noticed something happen with Wolfe while she was walking.

The unidentified witness stated that Wolfe was abducted by two males they could not identify, and forced into a vehicle that was described as a Dodge Polera. The year described as either a 1971 or 1972, while damage was reportedly on the passenger side of the car.

A sketch was made of the vehicle, shown here:

The next day, January 10th, Susan's body was discovered by an unknown citizen observing rental property. Her body was in an alley, and the autopsy revealed she died due to a gunshot, and her body contained evidence of a sexual crime.

How You Can You Help Find The Culprit Or Culprits

It's sad to say, but the individual or potential individuals who committed this heinous crime are still not found. But there is still time to find who did this. If you know anything about this crime, you should call 512-477-3588, the Austin Police Homicide Tip Line, or 512-974-5210, the Austin Police Homicide Detail Line.

