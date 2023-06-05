On signage and online it's written as 5.11 Tactical, but when you pronounce it you just say "five eleven tactical." And guess what? It appears as if the the popular clothing store has its sights set on Tyler, TX for a new location.

The brand is known for selling high quality outdoor clothing, footwear, uniforms, and tactical equipment, largest target is military, law enforcement and public safety personnel. But even if that's not you, they've got some pretty sharp clothes.

The name "5.11" comes from the highest rock climbing difficulty level that was listed in the Yosemite Decimal System, which was developed by Robbins in the 1950s.[5] The difficulty level is somewhat jokingly defined as, "after thorough inspection, you conclude this move is obviously impossible; however, occasionally someone actually accomplishes it"

According to City of Tyler records and a 5.11 Tactical job listing, the new store will be located at 4801 South Broadway Avenue Suite #102A, which is near The Broadway Square Mall.

It was 11 years ago, that the company opened their very first retail store in Fresno, CA. To date you can find them in over 117 more retail locations throughout the US. No opening date for their Tyler store has been announced just yet, but once it is we'll be sure to pass it along.

"We are innovators who make purpose-built gear for life's most demanding missions." - 5.11 Tactical

