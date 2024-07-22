Gigantic Opportunity to Buy 32 Homes in Tyler, Texas Right Now

I’ve looked at homes and vacation rentals all over the state of Texas but I have never seen a real estate ad like this before. Someone has the chance to change their life if they want to make a huge purchase. We are talking about an investment opportunity to own part Omen Hill Villas a newly constructed built-to-rent community under a UT Tyler master lease for all 32 units.

32 Homes For sale in Tyler, Texas Photos courtesy of Matthew Marshall Drake Real Estate & Investment loading...

This is not going to be an investment opportunity that most could take on financially, I don’t say that to be mean, but I can tell you that I would not be able to afford these properties. The current asking price for all units is $12,750,000. Now, I am sure there is some room for negotiations when talking about this many properties and this big of an asking price, but this is way out of my league.

Details on the 32 Properties For Sale in Tyler, TX

All 32 homes together are 60,672 square feet on 4.56 acres of land. Currently all 32 units are rented out. All homes were built in 2023 or 2024 and there are lots of community amenities. All homes have garage parking, it’s a gated neighborhood, and there is a dog park for residence.

Let’s Look at the Homes and Property

This is a huge purchase, whether you’re serious about purchasing or not, we all want to look at the photos. Here is a look at the community you could purchase in East Texas, if you have plenty of cash.

Here's Your Chance to Own 32 Homes in Tyler, Texas Right Now This is a huge investment opportunity for someone who wants to get into real estate. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins