Anytime there is new construction happening in any town in East Texas, there is always great curiosity about it. Sometimes there is a sign that spells out exactly what's coming. Other times, there is nothing erected to indicate what may be coming to a certain spot. When there's nothing to say what's coming to a particular location, some additional digging needs to be done. For this news, we had to go to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation to find out the answer.

Lots of New Stuff Coming to the West Side

We've written previously about what's coming to the west side of Loop 323. First up is a new Harley-Davidson dealership. As of this writing, only some clearing has been done on the property with a sign saying that it is coming. A little further down is a sign saying a new car wash will coming soon. Just past that is a large open area of dirt with water lines sticking out of the ground. That area will be a new shopping/residential area which will include a new Brookshire's store.

Shortly after that dirt work began, work began on clearing the northwest corner of Earl Campbell Boulevard and Loop 323, right across from Sam's. A lot of work went into clearing that area including taking down the hill that was there. Thing is, no sign has been put up to indicate what will be coming there in the future.

That is Until Now...

Because of this mystery, we had to go to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. We did a simple search on the website and found the answer to what's going into that location...

Chick-Fil-A

Yes, a new Chick-Fil-A restaurant is coming to the corner of Earl Campbell and Loop 323 in Tyler. This will make the fifth location for Chick-Fil-A in Tyler, the newest store on South Broadway, Troup Highway, inside the Broadway Square Mall, on the campuses of U.T. Tyler and Tyler Junior College and the location at Interstate 20 and Highway 69 (CBS 19). Construction is expected to begin October 14, 2024 and is expected to be completed by March 20, 2025 according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

This is huge news for the Chick-Fil-A fans in East Texas, especially for those that live or work on the west side of Loop 323. They won't have to drive as far to get their fix for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

