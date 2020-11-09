5 Signs Your Partner Is Cheating

All of a sudden it hits you. You're blindsided and you had no idea you were being cheated on. If you were to have seen the signs and seen it coming what would you have down differently? Would you ignore it and think positively? Would you confront your partner head-on?

There are several signs that many of us ignore, and we probably do it because we refuse to see what could possibly be happening under our nose. Is your partner all of a sudden doing any of this? If so, experts from PsychologyToday.com claim that your partner may be having an affair.