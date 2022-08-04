Former Texas Mayor And Her Husband Sentenced for Public Corruption Convictions

There's an old saying that goes "politics make strange bed fellows" which means that a shared political interest can bring together people who would normally have nothing in common. But SEX also can bring people together and you know what happens when you mix politics and sex, you get what happened in the case of a former North Texas Mayor and her husband who are going to prison.

The former mayor of Richardson, Texas, and a land developer whom she married after a federal investigation began, have been sentenced for their public corruption convictions.

This Video Report From CBSDFW was from last year when their trial began.

Laura Jordan, also known as Laura Maczka, 57, and Mark Jordan, 55, both of Plano, Texas were convicted by a jury of bribery concerning a program receiving federal funds, conspiracy to commit bribery concerning a program receiving federal funds, tax fraud, and conspiracy to commit tax fraud.

Laura Maczka was the mayor of Richardson, Texas, and Jordan was a land developer.

According to information presented in court, from May 2013 through April 2015, Maczka and Jordan conspired to devise and execute a scheme to commit bribery. Maczka, contrary to her campaign promises, supported and repeatedly voted for controversial zoning changes sought by Jordan, ultimately allowing for the construction of over 1,000 new apartments in Richardson near other Richardson neighborhoods.

The pair, who had reportedly begun an adulterous relationship, got married after the federal investigation began.

In exchange, Jordan paid Maczka over $18,000 in cash, an additional $40,000 by check, and paid for over $24,000 in renovations to Maczka’s home. Jordan also paid for luxury hotel stays and airfare upgrades for Maczka and provided Maczka lucrative employment at one of Jordan’s companies. According to court testimony, Maczka and Jordan failed to disclose to the public that they had coordinated to affect the zoning changes Jordan wanted and that Jordan had provided a stream of benefits to Maczka.

Maczka and Jordan were indicted by a federal grand jury on May 10, 2018, and were convicted on July 24, 2021.

Laura and Mark Jordan were both sentenced to 72 months in federal prison today (Aug.4th) by U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant.

