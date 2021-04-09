Remember Jason Collier? Former Texas Police Chief Releases Book

A few months ago back in January after all the election/insurrection madness, a story broke on social media that sent all of America into a tizzy involving a Texas police chief and his mistress putting him on blast on Facebook. The ensuing drama was the kind of stuff you can write a book about.....and that's exactly what's about to happen.

According to MyHighPlains.com, Jason Collier, the former police chief of Stinnett, Texas is telling his side of the story in a new book that's out this week titled "Texted Lies, Whispered Truths: Jason Collier's Story" available on Amazon.

Amazon

In case you forgot the story, here's a quick recap. Collier, who was married with 4 children, had been Chief Of Police in Stinnett for just under a year. Back on January 26, a woman claiming to be Collier's girlfriend left a 'review' on the City of Stinnett's Facebook page alleging that Collier presented with her with "fake annulment documents" and also revealed that Collier had another girlfriend he was lying to.

After a social media firestorm, Collier was placed on leave, then resigned his position as police chief and to add insult to injury, Texas Rangers arrested Collier and charged him with tampering with a government record with the intent to defraud or harm.

The book is written by Terri Anne Browning and Lonnie Doris and it seems to be a very quick read containing only 68 pages. I mean really, what can you say over 68 pages? If it was me, it would have been a one page book that read: "I messed up, my bad... The End".