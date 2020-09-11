5 Things People From Oklahoma Think About People From Texas

I was born in Texas, raised in Oklahoma, and came back to the Lone Star State. Here are five things I've found that pretty much everyone from Oklahoma has thought about Texas at least once.

No One In Our State Knows How To Drive

I guess we can thank Dallas for this one, because driving in Dallas is something I would never wish on my worst enemy. While I do complain a lot about drivers in Amarillo who don't seem to know how to navigate the on/off ramp, or know what a blinker is used for, these things happened in my beloved OKC just as much as here.

Oklahoma College Football Teams Are Better Than Texas College Football Teams

Doesn't it just make your skin crawl a bit every time you hear someone yell, "Boomer Sooner!" Maybe it hurts because most of the time, it's true. Sorry, had to take a playful jab.

They Say The Same Thing About Big 12 Basketball

It's true. They're saying it.

They Don't Understand Texan Pride

I took me a while, but I think I'm finally beginning to start to understand "Texan pride." A lot of it has to do with history, and with the fact that Texas could honestly be its own independent nation.

Oklahoma history, while it fills me with my Okie pride, wouldn't make as good a Hollywood movie as most of Texas history.

Also, Okies don't have beaches.

They Used To Be Jealous Of Us For A Few Reasons, Not So Much Anymore

Our lack of state income taxes, the ability to get a tattoo, and our beer used to be things that Okies were jealous of. Now, there's tattoo shops everywhere. Their beer caught up to us. They got a lottery. And then, they legalized medicinal marijuana.

Guess we can still brag about our lack of casinos and state income taxes.