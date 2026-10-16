(Austin, Texas) - We've all been there, we wake up, sit up in bed and we don't feel so hot. Then we feel our forehead and it is hot. Great, I've got something and need to stay home from work and get some rest.

Your employer does allow for some sick time if it's needed. But, is it legal in Texas for your employer to ask for a doctor's note if you're out sick? In short, yes, but if it goes beyond that, there could be some consequences.

Your Employer and Asking for a Doctor's Note in Texas

I'll be honest, I've been lucky, I don't get sick very often. When I do though, it's a doozy. It's been a couple of years since the last time I had to do it. That's not to say I haven't had a day that I needed to but it wasn't severe enough to make that call.

Every employee gets sick at some point. How sick that person is determines if they'll visit a doctor or not. If you do call in sick, is your employer within their legal rights to ask for a doctor's note? In short...yes (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services).

READ MORE: It's Illegal and Dangerous to Take Pictures Using the Railroad in Texas

Going Beyond Asking for a Doctor's Note in Texas

Yes, your employer can legally ask for a doctor's note. However, that's all the employer can ask for and receive. For instance, the employer cannot ask for specifics of the ailment that kept you out or what medicines you're taking to get better. The note can only mention that you saw a doctor and can return to work on a specific date.

If the employer requires any further information, they're breaking the law. Take care of yourself if you do get sick. If you do visit a doctor, get a note to give to your employer.

READ MORE: What Texas Says About a 'California Stop' at a Parking Lot Stop Sign

Take These 6 Items Out of Your Car Before an Extreme East Texas Cold Snap Make sure these items are out of your vehicle or they could be damaged, or damage your car, during a cold snap. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com