(Marfa, Texas) - This time of year, we're looking for a scary good time. We'll gather with our friends and dress up for Halloween. We'll visit a haunted house for a cheap scare.

We may take a road trip to visit and learn more about a ghost town. We may find a haunted hotel to stay at overnight. There are also four small towns in Texas that will for sure be good for a scare.

Scary Towns You'll Find in Texas

1. Marfa, Texas

Marfa, Texas is known for the Marfa Lights. These are unexplained lights that make an appearance in one spot of the town every night. Despite all the studies that have been done, there has been no explanation as to why these lights appear. Some think it's electromatic in nature, others think it's aliens. No matter, it's still an uneasy sight to see them.

History via YouTube History via YouTube

2. Jefferson, Texas

Jefferson, Texas is well known to us in East Texas and throughout the state. The Jefferson Hotel is at the center of the haunted nature of this small town in Marion County. The hotel is known for messages being written on bathroom mirrors, dolls that move, floating orbs, disembodied screams and more. There are many other haunted tales outside of the Jefferson Hotel that can be explored.

Jefferson Hotel - Google Maps Jefferson Hotel - Google Maps

READ MORE: Towash, Texas is a Ghost Town with a History and is Hidden Under a Lake

3. Pampa, Texas

In Pampa, Texas, there is the Worley Hospital (abandonedatlas.com). This abandoned medical center is the basis for stories of ghosts, disembodied voices, out of nowhere noises and more. Even passing the hospital during the day will give you the creeps. The multiple broken windows, the boarded up bottom level windows, the old iron on the outside, you can see why this place would be the basis for many ghost stories.

Worley Hospital - Google Maps Worley Hospital - Google Maps

4. Spring, Texas

Old Spring Town is a part of Spring, Texas that dates back to when the town was settled. Many of those buildings are still standing in some form giving the town a very creepy vibe, even when the sun is up. There are even legends of people going missing. There are multiple ghost tours you can take through that area, too.

Old Spring Town - Google Maps Old Spring Town - Google Maps

So there you have it, four of the most haunted small towns in Texas. All of them could make for a nice weekend road trip if you're looking for a scary good time.

READ MORE: Here's What You Have to Tell a Buyer if Your House is Haunted

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