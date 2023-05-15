According to a recent poll, "one in 10 American adults and 1 in 5 teenagers will deal with a specific phobia disorder at some point in their lives." According to me, like, 100% of everyone is afraid of snakes. But it's not just me, folks from Dallas, TX to Dalhart, are overwhelmingly afraid of snakes.

In fact, according to a YouGov poll, "the most common fear – one shared by nearly one in three U.S. adult citizens – is of snakes." That's more people than who are afraid of heights, spiders, and public speaking.

It would appear, as a human race, our worst nightmare would be having to instruct, influence, engage, educate, or entertain a snake den intermingling with spiders whilst standing on the edge of the JPMorgan Building in Houston.

Big yikes!

And good luck getting away from them, our reptile friends are found nearly everywhere on the planet. If you must have them gone from your life there are five places you can move: Antarctica, Iceland, Ireland, Greenland, or New Zealand

Snakes aren't the loudest of animals, and can, thus, quietly ninja their way into our homes and lives. There are many ways they do this, one certainly seems like urban legend, but they do it, find their way into homes

Here's a list of five potential ways snakes can enter your house this summer, hopefully it can give you a leg up on a potential legless reptile nemesis, who is likely visiting your attic, or up your toilet, in pursuit of prey or on the lookout for a safe place to lay some of their snake eggs indoors.

Five ways snakes could end up in your home this summer: