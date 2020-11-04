Whale Almost Swallows Kayakers [VIDEO]

I was going to post about the fact that I went to a bar/restaurant on Monday afternoon for lunch, and I was asked for my name and phone number. Some of you may not believe this, but I did not feel as if my 'freedoms' were being taken away. I feel pretty damn good about it actually. Call me crazy (it won't be the first time), but I want to know if I come into contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

Since I did not want to argue back and forth with people on Facebook, I decided to post about two woman kayaking instead. Your first thought may be 'lame' - trust me, I hear you. That is exactly what I thought until I saw the video of them being capsized by a whale, and from all accounts - end up in the whales mouth. WTF? And you thought waiting for election results was stressful.

I put two videos up of this for you to check out. One is up close, the other from a distance. However you look at the footage, it is pretty damn incredible. In the video above, you will hear from the ladies themselves. This just happened on Monday, so I imagine these women are still pretty shaken up. What I did not know, is whales typically eat a diet of fish, so these women were too big to be eaten. Thank goodness for small victories right?

At least for a minute or two you can forget about the stress of the upcoming election results, and be glad you were not capsized by a whale in a kayak. Although, that being said, the results are going to feel like that to a lot of folks when we do finally get them.