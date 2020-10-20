6 Big Changes Americans are Making During the Holidays

The pandemic has turned our world upside down. I didn't anticipate my traveling coming to a complete halt but here I am NOT booking a round trip ticket to be with my family on our biggest party day of the year. Thanksgiving is a holiday that my family treasures and we treat the day like the special day that it is.

YouGov confirmed I am not the only one that will be missing out on the family fun, one-third of Americans who are used to traveling for the holidays will halt their travel plans this year. Dr.Fauci has warned Americans against traveling and spending time in airports.

It's not just halting travel plans, 38% of Americans claim they will go to fewer gatherings this year. What is even crazier is that 12% of people who normally travel are going to go on a road trip in order to be able to travel. A road trip during the holidays? No thank you.