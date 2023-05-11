7 Fun Things To Do Mother’s Day Weekend in East Texas
Mom will be the center of attention this weekend! Mother's Day is happening Sunday and mom's all across East Texas are going to be spoiled, loved on and in some cases just left alone, as some moms would like it to be! However you celebrate Mother's Day this weekend at least reach out to your mom and tell her that you love her and that you were thinking about her.
While Sunday is dedicated to Mom, you can still have fun with her this weekend by attending one of these local events. Y'all could go on a wine sampling trip in Lindale, catch a rodeo in Jacksonville, look into your future or past thanks to some psychics, or check out some vintage tractors in Kilgore along with other events happening this weekend.
Check out the following list of some things that are happening around East Texas this weekend.
For more specific details on any of these events, simply click/tap on the event name.
Piney Woods Wine Festival
Friday and Saturday
Pickers Pavilion at Blackberry Square - Lindale
Uncork the fun at this wine festival in Lindale that has live music, an arts and crafts fair, vendors, food trucks and plenty wine on tap for everyone to sample. There is a wine sampling charge for this event.
East Texas Psychic Fair
Saturday 10a - 5p
Courtyard by Marriott - Tyler
This special psychic fair is celebrating all moms this weekend. The fair will feature mediums, tarot card readers, channels, palmists and others that could help you seek what you're looking for.
Tops In Texas Rodeo
Saturday 7p
Jacksonville Rodeo Arena - Jacksonville
Spectators will be entertained at this annual rodeo that will feature saddle bonc riders, bull riding, steer wrestling, calf roping, bareback riding, breakaway roping and barrel racing. There will also be mutton bustin and a calf scramble for the little cowboys and cowgirls.
Reklaw Trade Days
Saturday 9a - 4p
The Shacks on Main - Reklaw
More than 60 vendors will be set up in hopes of connecting you with repurposed or refurbished furniture, tools, outdoor gear, handmade crafts, decor jewelry and lots more. While you're shopping feed your appetite from one of the many food trucks that will be on site and challenge someone to a game of cornhole.
Tractors Trucks & Fun
Saturday 10a - 6p
downtown Kilgore
Take a trip back in time to check out some vintage farm tractors. There will be a tractor parade and tractor games in addition to meeting local farmers and some of your neighbors.
Farmers Markets
Local farmers will be selling their locally grown produce for your next healthy meal Saturday in:
Kilgore - 8a - 12n on Kilgore St.
Winnsboro - 8a - 12n on Carnegie St.
Spring Fling 2023
Saturday 10a - 5p
Daingerfield City Park - Daingerfield
This free Mother's Day weekend fair is for the entire family. There will be food, art exhibits, a derby hat parade, a kids area and lots of family fun and entertainment.