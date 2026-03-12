New Traffic Signal Study Planned for Busy Tyler Roads
(Tyler, Texas) A couple of the biggest complaints about driving in Tyler, Texas, are excessive traffic and too many traffic signals. The traffic signals always seem to be red.
Why Traffic Signals Are Being Studied
For the past five years, the City of Tyler Traffic Department has been diligently working to make traffic within the Rose City flow smoothly and more efficiently. The traffic department has been studying and retiming traffic lights along busy corridors in the city. Through those studies, the department has identified intersections where improvements can be made to help traffic flow better.
Roads Included in the New Traffic Study
The Tyler City Council approved a contract for another study to begin. This will be year 6 of the long-term effort to coordinate traffic signals. The new study will focus on signalized intersections on the following roads:
- Southeast Loop 323
- Beckham Avenue
- Troup Highway
- Shiloh Road
- East Grande Boulevard
What the Traffic Study Will Analyze
This new study will focus on 26 intersections along those streets. Of those being studied, nine intersections have never been timed with other signals since they were installed. The study will focus on traffic data, analyzing turning movements and travel patterns, developing updated signal timing plans, and fine-tuning the system in the field to make sure it performs as intended.
Once the study is complete, retiming of the signals will take place. Traffic engineers are hoping the improvements will be in place by this fall.
Previous Traffic Improvements in Tyler
In 2025, year 5 of the traffic improvement program, 28 Tyler intersections were retimed, resulting in more than 152,000 hours of reduced vehicle delays along South Broadway, the East Loop, and Fifth Street. This reduction has also removed Tyler's South Broadway from the list of the most congested corridors in Texas. In 2020, S Broadway was among the top 50 in the state, and it has since dropped to 120th place in 2025.
Progress Toward Retiming All Tyler Intersections
The signal retiming project is ongoing in Tyler, and so far, 101 of the city's 151 signalized intersections have been retimed.
