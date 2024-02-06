When we think of gangs, we usually think of the big cities of Los Angeles, California, Chicago, Illinois or New York, New York. But gangs are alive and well across the entire country in cities both big and small. Even in East Texas we have a gang threat to deal with. These members can be pretty good at eluding capture by police but still keep a presence in the public. Texas police do their best to capture gang members and bring down the gangs they're in. But even with all that good work, there are eight gangs that have taken over Texas.

There are an estimated 100,000 gang members in the State of Texas. While that doesn't sound like a lot compared to the overall population of the state, that's still enough to make an impact in any community, including in East Texas. Interstate 20 runs through the heart of East Texas and is a major pipeline for human trafficking, a big money maker for some gangs. It doesn't help that these gangs get a lot of their members from our local jails.

Gangs are not always violent, either. Their crimes can easily bring in a lot of money through non-violent crimes like prostitution, theft, various forms of fraud and identity theft among others. Gang activities are very diverse:

Alien smuggling

Armed robbery

Assault

Auto theft

Burglary

Drive-by shootings

Drug trafficking

Extortion

Firearms offenses

Fraud

Home invasions

Homicide

Identity theft

Insurance fraud

Mortgage fraud

Murder

Prostitution rings

Robbery

Theft

Weapons trafficking

While smaller gangs do pop up in large and small towns in Texas, there are still some major gangs that have a large amount of members to carry out their various crimes. Below you will find the eight major gangs that have taken over Texas (worldpopulationreview.com).

8 of the Most Dangerous Gangs That are Taking Over Texas Right Now Gangs are an issue in East Texas, in Texas and across the country. These eight gangs have their sights set on Texas right now.

