85 People Were Booked Into The Smith County Jail July 4th Weekend

Get our free mobile app

As expected, the 4th Of July weekend was a busy one for law enforcement throughout Smith County in Texas.

While the majority of East Texans were enjoying family time, grilling burgers, tubing on the lake, and setting off fireworks, there was a small group amongst the population that kept law enforcement busy.

Unfortunately, criminals don't take holidays off and officers and detectives know this. Their job continued to seek out the offenders as the rest of us had a fun hot weekend. During the extended holiday weekend, Tyler Police also stepped up enforcement of some basic traffic laws and while making regular traffic stops, they were able to identify some people that had a warrant out for their arrest and were taken to jail.

Collectively, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Smith County Sheriff's Office, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Tyler Police, Lindale Police, and Bullard Police took 85 people to the Smith County Jail. Quite a few of these arrests are for driving while intoxicated, theft of property, possession of a controlled substance, assault, possession of marijuana, and a charge for someone displaying a fictitious license plate. Looking from the outside, it appears as if that allegation could be something that can be taken care of easily and legally, obtaining your license plates will cost about seventy dollars, but now that's going to cost one Cherokee County man a lot more since being caught with fake plates.

Some of those arrested are still in custody at the Smith County Jail, while others have posted bond or cleared up the alleged charges against them. Court dates for many are still pending. It is important to remember, those featured below are INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY in a court of law. All information is obtained from the Smith County Sheriff's Office and online at judicial.smith-county.com.

85 People Were Booked Into The Smith County Jail Over 4th Of July Weekend Eighty-five people were arrested for various reasons during the 4th Of July weekend 2022 in Smith County. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

DWI Is Still A Huge Problem, 17 Arrested This Week In Gregg & Smith Co. Texas These East Texans were arrested in Smith County and Gregg County for driving while intoxicated from June 13th - 16th.

43 People Had A Memorable And Unplanned Trip To The Gregg Co. Jail Last Weekend For various reasons, these 43 people ended up behind bars in Gregg County this past weekend. (May 02, 2022)

The Gregg County Jail Booked In 50 People Last Weekend The Gregg County intake office and jailers were busy once again this past weekend. (March 07, 2022)