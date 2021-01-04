$9,000 to be Awarded in Don’t Mess With Texas Scholarship Contest

Applications are now available for the 2021 Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship Contest. This contest recognizes Texas high school seniors who are taking an active role in litter prevention in their school or community.

According to a release from the Texas Department of Transportation, the contest is open to any Texas high school senior currently attending public, private or home school and planning to attend an accredited college or university in the Fall 2021 semester. The contest will award a total of $9,000 in scholarships to three winners in May 2021.

“We’re looking for students who are developing exciting and creative solutions to keep Texas litter-free,” said Becky Ozuna, program administrator for the Don’t mess with Texas program. “We aim to shine a spotlight on their innovations in the hope of inspiring other Texans to do their part to keep our state beautiful.”

Click here to enter the Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship Contest. Applications must be received via online submission by 5:00 p.m. (CST) March 31, 2021. Buc-ee's is also a sponsor for the Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship.