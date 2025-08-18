(Dallas, Texas) - "Don't Mess With Texas" is the motto of our state. It means that we should never throw our trash onto the ground. It really isn't that hard to find a trash can somewhere to throw it all away.

Well, a dude was, what seems like, about to leave Whataburger when he notices that a group of folks decided to Mess with Texas. He walks over to correct this behavior in a NSFW manner. Personally, I probably would have done the same thing.

Throw Your Trash Away People

Look, there are two things that I believe your vehicle is not; a trash can and a mobile storage unit. What do I mean by that? Don't let your trash build up in the side pockets on your doors or in your cup holders. Don't throw things in your trunk or back seat and just leave it there to drive around with.

Your vehicle should be a matter of pride. It's not hard to find a trash can just about anywhere you stop. Take it inside a fast food place to throw away. Throw the trash away when you're filling up at the pump. Throw it away in a trash can, not on the side of the road or in a parking lot.

Oklahoma Sooners Littering in Texas

A group of Oklahoma Sooners find out the hard way what 'Don't Mess With Texas Dallas Texas TV via X loading...

It looks like this took place in a Whataburger parking lot. Someone in a vehicle with Oklahoma license plates (figures) left their Whataburger bag in the parking lot beside them. A Texan gets out of his truck, picks it up and places it back in their vehicle through a cracked window.

All the while, he's showing the Sooners the error of their ways. This could have gone really bad, but other than some shouting, cooler heads did prevail. "Don't Mess With Texas" is our state motto and these Oklahoma folks found out what it truly means.

