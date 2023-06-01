93 Felony Arrests Made Leading Up To Memorial Day In Smith County
This past weekend East Texans celebrated Memorial Day, a day when Americans paused to think about and reflect upon those brave servicemen and women who gave their lives to defend our country, our freedom, and our way of life. While thinking about those armed service members, we were also trying to save some money and welcome the summer of 2023.
We went shopping, we fired up the grills for the burgers, we shot off some fireworks, and probably caught up on a project that need to be completed around the house thanks to the extra day off. While we were planning for the weekend and celebrating with our friends and families last weekend, law enforcement agencies across Smith County were busy keeping our communities safe.
Leading up to the busy weekend, officers stepped up seat belt enforcement, made sure we were driving the speed limit and checked more drivers to make sure they were sober enough to drive. Unfortunately, not all drivers they checked were compliant with the law and had to be arrested.
Smith County, Texas law enforcement agencies were busy leading up to and throughout the weekend answering various calls ranging from traffic incidents, domestic abuse, burglary, drug possession, drunk driving, and much more. The Smith County Jail processed 259 individuals into the jail for various reasons during the week that lead up to and through the Memorial Day weekend. Many of those arrested faced misdemeanor charges, but there were others that had a more serious charge of at least one felony levied against them.
All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Some have posted bail and are out of jail at this time while others wait for a bond hearing or court date. Some of the individuals below were detained by Smith County officers and are being held on a US Marshal, Federal, or Immigration detainer. All information was obtained through an open records request and provided by the Smith County Sheriff's Office.