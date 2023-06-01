93 Felony Arrests Made Leading Up To Memorial Day In Smith County

Get our free mobile app

This past weekend East Texans celebrated Memorial Day, a day when Americans paused to think about and reflect upon those brave servicemen and women who gave their lives to defend our country, our freedom, and our way of life. While thinking about those armed service members, we were also trying to save some money and welcome the summer of 2023.

We went shopping, we fired up the grills for the burgers, we shot off some fireworks, and probably caught up on a project that need to be completed around the house thanks to the extra day off. While we were planning for the weekend and celebrating with our friends and families last weekend, law enforcement agencies across Smith County were busy keeping our communities safe.

Leading up to the busy weekend, officers stepped up seat belt enforcement, made sure we were driving the speed limit and checked more drivers to make sure they were sober enough to drive. Unfortunately, not all drivers they checked were compliant with the law and had to be arrested.

Smith County, Texas law enforcement agencies were busy leading up to and throughout the weekend answering various calls ranging from traffic incidents, domestic abuse, burglary, drug possession, drunk driving, and much more. The Smith County Jail processed 259 individuals into the jail for various reasons during the week that lead up to and through the Memorial Day weekend. Many of those arrested faced misdemeanor charges, but there were others that had a more serious charge of at least one felony levied against them.

All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Some have posted bail and are out of jail at this time while others wait for a bond hearing or court date. Some of the individuals below were detained by Smith County officers and are being held on a US Marshal, Federal, or Immigration detainer. All information was obtained through an open records request and provided by the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

93 Felony Arrests Made Leading Up To Memorial Day In Smith County Smith County law enforcement booked the following individuals into the Smith County Jail prior to May, 30, 2023. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a cour of law. Some featured individuals may have been detained on a US Marshal, Federal or immigration detainer or are a wanted fugitive in some capacity. All information was obtained through an open records request and provided by the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

42 People Were Recently Arrested In Gregg County On At Least One Felony Charge Gregg County law enforcement booked the following individuals into the Gregg County Jail prior to May 25, 2023. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Others that are featured may have been detained on a US Marshall or immigration detainer. or are a wanted fugitive.

21 Felony Arrests Made In Smith County May 12 - 15, 2023