A $10,000 Reward Offered for Dallas, Texas Man Who Kidnapped 2 Kids
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what this Dallas man is having to do but he is wanted for the kidnapping of two Dallas, Texas children along with warrants for other offenses. There is a big reward for his capture, as well.
Leonard Lamar Neal
The Dallas County Sheriff's Office issued warrants for the arrest of 41-year-old Leonard Lamar Neal. He is wanted for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault of a child and kidnapping. Neal has prior arrests for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. His most current warrants are for the kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy in Dallas which prompted an Amber Alert on June 11, 2023. Neal is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, right ear and left arm.
DO NOT attempt to apprehend Neal as he could be Armed and Dangerous! Call your local authorities immediately with the information into his whereabouts.
Big Reward Offered
The Texas Department of Public Safety has added Neal to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. Neal has a $5,000 reward from Texas Crime Stoppers and a $5,000 reward from North Texas Crime Stoppers (yes, a total of $10,000) for information leading to his arrest. Any and all tips will kept anonymous.
Contact the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). You can also submit any information through the Texas 10 Most Wanted WEBSITE or the Texas 10 Most Wanted FACEBOOK PAGE.