Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what this Dallas man is having to do but he is wanted for the kidnapping of two Dallas, Texas children along with warrants for other offenses. There is a big reward for his capture, as well.

Get our free mobile app

Leonard Lamar Neal

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office issued warrants for the arrest of 41-year-old Leonard Lamar Neal. He is wanted for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault of a child and kidnapping. Neal has prior arrests for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. His most current warrants are for the kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy in Dallas which prompted an Amber Alert on June 11, 2023. Neal is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, right ear and left arm.

DO NOT attempt to apprehend Neal as he could be Armed and Dangerous! Call your local authorities immediately with the information into his whereabouts.

Leonard Lamar Neal - Texas Department of Public Safety Leonard Lamar Neal - Texas Department of Public Safety loading...

Big Reward Offered

The Texas Department of Public Safety has added Neal to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. Neal has a $5,000 reward from Texas Crime Stoppers and a $5,000 reward from North Texas Crime Stoppers (yes, a total of $10,000) for information leading to his arrest. Any and all tips will kept anonymous.

Contact the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). You can also submit any information through the Texas 10 Most Wanted WEBSITE or the Texas 10 Most Wanted FACEBOOK PAGE.

Palestine and Wills Point Have 2 of the 12 Nude Resorts in Texas If you like being without clothes around others who are without clothes, there are several places in Texas just for you, including two in East Texas.

16 Things to Say or Do That Will Get Your Texas Card Revoked There are certain aspects of Texas that are ingrained in our DNA, like manners or where to eat or how to say something.