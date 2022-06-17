A 9-Year-Old Texas Girl “Executed” by Mom’s Ex-Boyfriend, According to Police

A disturbing story out of Houston, TX today as police say a man shot and killed the 9-year-old daughter of his ex-girlfriend.

Jeremiah Jones has been charged with capital murder in the death of 9-year-old Khylie Sorrells. According to reports the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex.

“This senseless act of domestic violence hits home for me and the HPD family,” Police Chief Troy Finner said in a statement. “That sweet child was a student and member of our Police Activities League (PAL) program. We ask the community to pray for this angel, her mother and her family.”

Court documents revealed as first reported by ABC 13, the girl's mother, Brittany Sorrells, dated Jones for about eight months, but had been broken up for two months. Jones was was reportedly out on bond for another felony charge when he allegedly murdered his exes daughter.

But it wasn't the first time Jones had threatened to murder her, Brittany said Jones came to her apartment the week before with a gun and threatened her.

On the night of the shooting, Brittany says that she was in bed with Kyhlie and two other children, watching a movie. That is when she says that Jones walked into the apartment and demanded a TV he claimed was his.

After ripping the TV off the wall and moving it to the front of the apartment, he allegedly told Brittany he wanted her cell phone after accusing her of dating another man, according to court documents.

Brittany told police when she gave him her phone, Jones immediately walked into the back bedroom, where Khylie was. That's when Brittany said she heard two gunshots and saw Jones leave the bedroom. Jones then allegedly shot Brittany, striking her in the shoulder, before leaving the apartment.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said in a statement that Khylie was a member of HPD's Police Activities League (PAL) program. "The family is grieving right now. They are asking for privacy and prayers. It is a very difficult time."

The family has created a GoFundMe page to help with Khylie's funeral arrangements.

