A Five Level Lindale Treehouse On Airbnb Has Enough Room For A Soccer Team

If after watching an episode of 'Treehouse Masters' with Pete Nelson and crew, you have the urge to experience treehouse living, there's a place in Lindale that is perfect.

All treehouses are unique and are based upon their most basic support, the tree. The tree gives life to each unique treehouse that is built amongst its branches. Treehouses come in all shapes and sizes, from the basic one-person serenity getaway to an elaborate fully functioning house that supports your entire crew.

The Upward Treehouse is a treetop retreat.

There is a treehouse listed on Airbnb in Lindale that boasts five levels and gives you and your friends so much room and you'll be feeling like your Tarzan among the trees. This place has three bedrooms, nine beds with room for thirteen. The first two levels are outdoor entertaining spaces - a ground level covered patio and above is an open-air deck.

The actual treehouse is levels three through five.

Level three features the family room, kitchen, a half bath, wrap-around deck and an outdoor shower - if it's not too cold! The primary bedroom is on this level too. The fourth level features the bunk bed tower, a full bathroom and the loft bedroom and at the top, the fifth level is the lookout tower. All treehouses need a lookout.

This seems to be the perfect place for a quick family getaway without going too far. You'll also be able to explore the eight acres of forest land that the treehouse sits on and discover a freshwater spring and creek somewhere on the property too. It's also great after getting that urge from watching 'Treehouse Masters' to get an idea of what it's like to live in a treehouse.

