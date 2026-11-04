EAST TEXAS -- November is one of the busiest times of year for white-tailed deer in East Texas, and that can mean more unexpected encounters on our roads. As bucks move around searching for does during breeding season, deer may be less predictable, so drivers should stay alert.

There's a whole lot of romance happening in the East Texas woods right now. Unfortunately, some of it is spilling onto our roadways.

November is an especially active time for white-tailed deer across much of East Texas, thanks to something called the rut.

Yep. That's deer breeding season, and it can make our normally cautious four-legged neighbors a little less concerned about their surroundings. Thank goodness people don't do this.

East Texas Deer Are Getting Busy

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, bucks tend to move around more during breeding season as they search for does. And here's something interesting: The timing varies even within East Texas.

Research published by Texas Parks and Wildlife found that peak breeding dates in the Pineywoods averaged November 12 in the southern portion of the region and November 22 farther north. Most breeding activity in the Pineywoods occurred between October 21 and January 5 during the study.

So we're entering a particularly active stretch, especially for deer in the northern Pineywoods.

Why Drivers Should Pay Attention

Unfortunately, all that extra activity can create problems on our roads. The Texas Department of Transportation warns that deer movement increases during the fall, particularly from October through December, with more activity in the early morning and late evening.

And seeing one deer crossing the road doesn't mean it's alone. Others could be following close behind, so please be careful.

TxDOT recommends slowing down, watching the roadside, and looking for deer-crossing signs. At night, use your high beams when there's no oncoming traffic so you have a better chance of spotting deer ahead.

Most importantly, and this is something I just learned today, don't suddenly swerve to avoid a deer. If one appears in your path, brake firmly while staying in your lane when it's safe to do so. Swerving can put you in the path of another vehicle or cause you to hit something even more dangerous.

A Little Extra Caution Goes a Long Way

Whether you're driving through Tyler, Longview, Lindale, or one of our quieter country roads, November is a good time to keep an extra eye out.

Pay particular attention around dawn and dusk, especially on roads bordered by woods or fields. And if you spot one deer near the roadway, remember there may be more close behind.

After all, the deer have places to be. Unfortunately, they don't always look both ways first.

Read More: ‘Rescuing’ Baby Wildlife in East Texas Does More Harm Than Good

Don't do it: 5 things you shouldn't do when deer are on the road Deer are certainly a problem here in New Jersey. Here are five things you shouldn't do if they get in your way while driving. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant