I could never for the life of me understand how people who have dogs can sometimes do them so wrong or dirty. Its sad when you see stories like this because despite there being TONS of resources for people who can't take care of unwanted pets, people still resort to doing some pretty cold things to these animals.

Kilgore Police Are Looking For 2 Individuals

According to a post on the Kilgore Police Facebook page, the two individuals they hope you can help identify, abandoned 9 four week old puppies and their mother at a local motel. The FB post also included two videos of the dogs being abandoned.

In this video you can see the individuals placing a laundry basket with the puppies inside on the sidewalk. The second video is pretty sad though.

After dropping the puppies on the sidewalk, the individuals are seen packing up and leaving the dogs including the dog's mother, who chases after the car before returning to her puppies. Cold stuff.

Let's Find A Forever Home For The Holidays For Them

Kilgore Animal Shelter

While taking care of a family of 9 dogs can be stressful for anyone, individually, they still deserve a forever home even if they can't stay together as a family. Take a look at these doggies and if you are interested in adopting any of these abandoned dogs contact Longview Animal Control at 903-297-7387.

Kilgore Animal Shelter

Police Are Still Looking For Who Did This...

If anyone has any information concerning their identity, please contact Kilgore Animal Control Officer Tom Sawyer at 903-988-4120 or ACO@cityofkilgore.com.

