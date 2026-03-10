(Austin, Texas) - With all the divisive talk we hear every single day, there is one thing we can all agree on, scammers are the worst of the worst. Unlike a thief who could confront you face to face to steal, a scammer does nothing but sit behind a keyboard and send a link. Clicking that link results in your money or personal information being stolen.

If scammers used their smarts, they could actually do some good, but they'd rather be a coward and just send an email. As we've gotten better at seeing these scam messages, they've gotten better at disguising their scheme. Luckily, law enforcement let's us know about some of these scams.

Texas DPS Warns Us About a Text Message Scam

Scammers want nothing more than to steal your money or personal information. In their latest scam attempt, they'll send a text message saying that you've been busted for speeding. The message will be threatening but will be full of mistakes that can be easily spotted.

There will be a link so you can conveniently make your payment right there. Obviously, do not click on that link. Do not submit a payment. Do not enter any personal information.

Scammers are Using a Speeding Ticket Scam to Steal From You

If you get one of these text messages, report it to your local police department. After that, block the number and delete the text. Do not let these scammers scare you into a theft of your money and/or personal information.

