A List Of Things Not Every Native Texan Owns

Being a Texan comes with a lot of stereotypes and assumptions.

Growing up in Texas, if I ever crossed the border into some other state while on vacation or visiting relatives (that had transplanted to somewhere else from this great state), people that I ran into while visiting would automatically assume many things about me because I was from Texas. I am proud to be a Texan because our reputation precedes us wherever we go. However, that reputation has a twisted view from those that are outside looking in on us.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

There was a time when I lived in Portland, OR, for about a year and a half, and I apparently stuck out and people just knew I wasn't from the Pacific Northwest. It seemed that a lot of people that I interacted with while living there thought that since I was from Texas I automatically had several of the things on my list below and that's simply not true. From their assumptions, I give you the list of things not every native Texan owns.