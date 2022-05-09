A Very Popular Tyler, TX Western Wear & Boots Shop is Moving for Now

It's where you stop in before Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival or Cattle Baron's to get a new pair of boots or a pearl snap shirt. Today it was revealed that Cavender's in Tyler, TX will be temporarily moving across town.

Cavender's, which has served as a proud Radio Texas, LIVE! sponsor since 2012, will be moving inside the loop until renovations can be finished on their flagship store that is famously on the Loop. They are shooting to re-open on the Loop by Thanksgiving.

They plan to move out of their home on the loop by this Sunday (May 15) and into the old Stein Mart location at 2125 S. Broadway Ave, according to a report from KLTV. While the original store does have so much charm, and is certainly fun place to shop, I'm excited to see what the Cavender's have planned for the upgrades

“We’re remodeling everything, top to bottom,” Clay Cavender told KLTV. “There’s been a dire need for it for many years. We want to make this our flagship store.”

Cavender's was founded in 1965, in Pittsburg, TX. According to their website, James and Pat Cavender were entrepreneurs who dabbled in several ventures before opening a clothing business. Cavender's started with 3 styles of Tony Lama boots. They sold well and it wasn't long before the company would go on to sell millions of pairs of boots and become the fastest growing Western wear chain in America.

The first Cavender’s store was opened in 1977 in Tyler, TX, when the family bought 7,500 boots from the liquidating Hyer Boot Company in Olathe, Kansas. Today, there are nearly 100 locations nationwide.

Photos of Downtown Tyler, Texas from 2008 While 2008 doesn't seem like that long ago, these photos of downtown Tyler, Texas show something different.

Currently the Most Expensive Home in Tyler, Texas The home is listed at $3.25 million dollars and just minutes away from the UT Tyler campus.