A Very Texas Christmas Gift Guide

A Very Texas Christmas Gift Guide

whataburger.com

Merry Christmas Y'all.

Christmas in Texas is just different from anywhere else. We have our own traditions, foods, and ways to celebrate the season. Personally, I like to decorate a tumbleweed and drink a sixer of Shiner, but I may be taking it a little far.

Texans also have their own ideas of what a great gift is. Here's a guide to Texas gifts- made by Texans, for Texans to enjoy for years to come.

A Very Texas Christmas Gift Guide

Looking for the perfect gift for the Texan in your life? Here's a variety of options that are oh-so-Texas.

LOOK: Spectacular Christmas Restaurant in Texas

14 Must See Christmas Light Parks In Texas

If you're traveling anywhere in the state of Texas this Christmas, there is a good chance there is a drive-thru Christmas light park near your destination, like these:
Images do not depict actual park and are for display purposes only.
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 101.5 KNUE