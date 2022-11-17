Tiger Woods Opening New Family Friendly Putting Facility In Texas

We Bring You The First Look Inside the Golf legends new venture which will likely rival Texas based TopGolf.

Golf legend Tiger Woods is not as active on the pro tour as he used to be but he's still recognized as one of the all time greats of the game. He's now moving into other ventures including opening up a wave of family friendly putting facilities that are already gaining popularity in other states.

PopStroke is an experiential golf and casual dining concept merging a dynamic, technologically-advanced golf environment with food and beverage.

The family-friendly miniature golf course will feature two putting courses designed by Woods. It will also include an ice cream shop, an open-air restaurant, and a beer garden.

This Will Be Popstroke's Fifth Location.

PopStroke currently has four facilities in Orlando, Florida; Sarasota, Florida; Fort Myers, Florida; and Port St. Lucie, Florida. They plan on opening the new Texas location in Katy near West Side Mall on the Katy Freeway and Grand Parkway, scheduled for mid-December.

Back in 2016, Bluejack National opened in Montgomery County, Texas

This is actually Woods second big venture that's in Texas. The private golf club Bluejack National was the first golf course designed by Woods and built in the United States. The course was the top-ranked private course in Texas for 2021 and the ninth-best in the country.

Let's take a look inside what's to come at Popstroke and do you think it will give TopGolf a run for their money?

