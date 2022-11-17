Blue Bell has the Perfect Way to Keep Your Ice Cream and Drinks Cold

It doesn't have to be the dog days of summer to enjoy some ice cream in East Texas. The thing about the cooler weather is that our ice cream will last a little bit longer before it turns into an ice cream soup. Well, to no one's surprise, Blue Bell is here to help. They have a line of pint size koozies to help keep that ice cream in a solid state just a little bit longer and keep our hands from getting colder.

More Than Ice Cream

Oh yes. Blue Bell does sell products outside of their frozen treats. Its fun when you run across one of your favorite products offering something outside of what you would normally buy from them. I for one enjoy a good koozie to keep my canned beverages colder just a little bit longer. But what if I told you there are koozies for your pint sized ice creams?

Yup. Blue Bell has seven "flavors" of koozies for your pint size ice creams, Homemade Vanilla, Dutch Chocolate, Cookie Two Step, Mint Chocolate Chip, Strawberry, Cookies 'n Cream and Peppermint Bark.

Pretty cool. Of course, these koozies won't keep your Blue Bell pint in a solid state forever but I would think they would certainly help. The cuteness factor of these koozies alone would be enough for a fan to pick one of these up.

Keep Your Drinks Cool, Too

Blue Bell isn't limiting their koozies to just their ice cream pints, they now have 12 ounce can koozies, too, in five "flavors." Here are a couple of them:

Its fun to peruse the Blue Bell Country Store. Give the store a peek and see what else you could get for the Blue Bell fan in your life.

