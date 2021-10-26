Abandoned And Left With Three Buddies, Ray Still Looks For A Fur-Ever Family

Get our free mobile app

Ray was abandoned by his previous owner with three of his buddies at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler and now that his buddies all have new homes, he's hoping he'll get one soon too.

Ray appears to be a four-year-old Labrador Retriever who is timid at first until he gets to know you. Once he gets to know you that tail will not stop wagging. Ray is looking for that special family to give him another chance. It wasn't his fault he was abandoned because he has lots of love to give. Gayle Helms, Pets Fur People's executive director feels that once Ray is comfortable with his new family, he will blossom into a happy boy.

Ray has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Ray will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Skip[ call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

