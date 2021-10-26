Abandoned And Left With Three Buddies, Ray Still Looks For A Fur-Ever Family
Ray was abandoned by his previous owner with three of his buddies at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler and now that his buddies all have new homes, he's hoping he'll get one soon too.
Ray appears to be a four-year-old Labrador Retriever who is timid at first until he gets to know you. Once he gets to know you that tail will not stop wagging. Ray is looking for that special family to give him another chance. It wasn't his fault he was abandoned because he has lots of love to give. Gayle Helms, Pets Fur People's executive director feels that once Ray is comfortable with his new family, he will blossom into a happy boy.
Ray has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Ray will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
For additional information on adopting Ray call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society's Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only.