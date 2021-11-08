Meet The Laid Back Dog Who’s Eager For A Fur-Ever Home
He's been around a while, so he's worked out his wild streak and now he's just looking for a new place to chill at.
Charlie is a Dachshund mix who is a pretty laid-back dude looking for an owner who doesn't mind his new personality. Charlie appears to be about eight years old and he's currently available for adoption from the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. He's a hefty little guy though, coming in around thirty pounds, this mix breed guy has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. He's just looking for a place where he can chill out with his owner and expend too much energy! Charlie will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
For additional information on adopting Charlie call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.