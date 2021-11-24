Active Canine Seeking Active Family In East Texas

Get our free mobile app

It reads like a romance ad, as it should! Adopting a dog is a lifelong commitment not only for you but to them too. Babes is currently looking for her new lifelong family.

Babes is an active, high-energy dog that is patiently waiting to be adopted from the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. She is looking for a family that enjoys the outdoors, loves to play, and have a good time. She has a big heart with lots of love to give to an active family with children. She'll stay in shape because she loves to go on walks and loves to stick her head out of the window when going on a car ride. Babes is about forty pounds and she has been spayed, and is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Babes will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash, and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Charlie call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

Heartwarming Christmas Magic Found within Whimsical Tyler, TX Snow Village Do you have a family tradition that you enjoy, but sometimes avoid because it can be a major undertaking? We have one, and it’s a Christmas Village.

Looking Back: Whimical ICE! Filled with Christmas Magic in Grapevine, TX The Gaylord Texan produced ICE! Christmas Around the World in 20215.

Grabbing A Bite To Eat Is Easy At These Tyler Lunch Hot Spots Grabbing a quick lunch in Tyler can be challenging, if you don't know where to go.

A Modern Day Castle In Southlake, Texas Just Listed For $5 Million This castle north of DFW airport has enough room for a king, queen, princes and princesses along with the full court and jesters too!