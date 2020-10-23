Abbott Makes it Official, Amazon Coming to Waco

Texas Governor, Greg Abbott, makes it official, Amazon is coming to Waco.

This is big news, so big in fact that Gov. Abbott traveled to Waco on Friday to deliver the news himself. Truth be told, we heard about this earlier in the week but Abbott made it official with his visit.

So what exactly is Amazon building in Waco? According to a report from KXXV, Channel 25, It'll be an Amazon fulfillment center that, according to an Amazon rep, Evan Luscher, says will focus on smaller orders like books.

The new Amazon building will be built in the Texas Central Industrial Park and cover 700,000 square feet. The new center is expected to bring about 1,000 new jobs to the area and an addition 2,000 jobs to support Amazon, in the next two years.

Amazon is no stranger to the state of Texas with over 100 combined investments and facilities in the state providing more that 45,000 new jobs. The addition of an Amazon fulfillment center is estimated to bring in $700 million over the next 10 years.

The new Amazon fulfillment center is expected to open in 2021.