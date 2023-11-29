40 Photos Of Fairy Tale Texas Castle For Sale For $5.5 Million

Texas Has A Few Castles But This Is One Is Actually For Sale Located 30 min from Waco, an hour from Fort Worth, and 2 hours from Austin.

Little kids who watch and read fairy tales often dream of living in a castle where they can slay dragons and rule over the common folk.

But the only way you can make that happen in the REAL WORLD is with MONEY and if you can afford it, you can make your "Disney" dreams come true right here in the Lone Star State.

The Parsons Castle on Lake Whitney, about an hour south of Fort Worth, is listed for $5.5 million.

The property is located at 119 Private Road 1820 in Clifton, TX and sits along a cliff on the lake. Its Located 30 min from Waco, an hour from Fort Worth, and 2 hours from Austin.

Eric Hacker with Hacker Property Group is the listing agent for the property, which boasts amazing amenities that could also help you make money if you so choose to buy it for events like weddings.

The Castle Features A 3,000-square-foot ballroom, a commercial kitchen and bar, a fourth-floor balcony overlooking the lake, a bridal suite and a groom's dressing room.

And while you can rent out the castle for events, you can also LIVE there too. The castle has 11,134 square feet of living space, including 10 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. An elevator whisks owners to their third-floor penthouse with an open kitchen, living, and dining room.

A three-bedroom guesthouse adds extra residential space to the property and it also features numerous private balconies and expansive lake vistas. Did we forget to mention it also has a DRAWBRIDGE! Fairy Tales do come true, for about $5.5 Million bucks. Let's look inside!

40 Photos Of Texas Fairy Tale Castle For $5 Million We take you on a tour outside, inside and around The Parson's Castle On Lake Whitney which just hit the market for $5.5 Million! Gallery Credit: The Hacker Property Group

