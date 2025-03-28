(KNUE-FM) Being a teacher in Texas is a difficult job.

We all know that teachers are not making gigantic salaries, in fact, often they are using their own money to pay for supplies for students.

On top of all the other stress that comes with being an educator, in recent years we have heard that violence in schools is on the rise.

This includes students being abusive toward teachers, but Texas senators are ready to put an end to that craziness.

READ MORE: Video Shows Texas Teacher Slapped at School

Abusive Texas Students Could Face Criminal Charges

According to KXAN, there were a new series of bills discussed by Texas senators that would make it easier to remove disruptive students from classrooms, expelling students to juvenile detention centers, moving them to alternative schools, or possibly charging them with misdemeanors depending on the crime.

Looking at classroom violence in the 2023-2024 school year, there were 2,654 employees assaulted by a student, that is an increase of 18% in one year.

Get our free mobile app

Arguments on Both Sides

As the discussion was taking place there were some district superintendents that asked for consideration to give more control on a local level.

Although some believe this should be a hard and fast rule with swift consequences regardless of what leads up to the violence taking place.

These are just discussions at this point, but we would love to know your opinion.

Do you think that students that get violent at school with administration should face criminal charges?

Feel free to share your opinions in the comment section. We will be sure to follow this story as discussions continue.

Here are the 10 Biggest Public High Schools in Texas Texas has MANY schools and districts. But of all the public schools in the state, these 10 excel in size with thousands of students in attendance