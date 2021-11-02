Baily Is Just Too Cute, Adopt Her Now At Pets Fur People Before Someone Else Does

Get our free mobile app

If there was ever a pup that wasn't meant to be at Pets Fur People in Tyler, that would be Baily.

This five-month-old retriever mix puppy is just as cute as she can be. With a gorgeous tan and white coat, she's ready to bring years of play, puppy kisses and love into your family unit. Baily is currently living at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler, but she won't be there long because she's so darn cute.

Baily weighs about thirty pounds and has been spayed, she is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Oh, she is an active one too and Pets Fur People Executive Director Gayle Helms believes she would best match up with a family that has older children and an active household because she's a pup with lots of energy. Baily will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Skip[ call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

