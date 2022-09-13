Add Water To Your Cereal Instead Of Milk. No Thanks Kellogg’s

Get our free mobile app

Ever since I was a little kid I've always added vitamin D-fortified whole milk to my bowl of morning cereal. I loved it when my bowl of Cocoa Krispies would turn into a bowl of chocolate milk. Now Kellogg's cereal is wanting to change up my morning ritual that I've only slightly changed since childhood, by adding water to my cereal instead of milk.

Just the thought of this makes me throw up a bit in my mouth! Now that I'm older, I've moved on from whole milk to 2% reduced fat and sometimes the alternative milk products to add to my cereal, but that bowl of Cocoa Krispies, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, and Apple Jacks just doesn't taste the same. The flavor profile of the cereal changes and now Kellogg's is wanting me to add just water.

I get it, products and manufacturers look to make changes and innovate and that's exactly what Kellogg's is doing with this change I believe it is going to take quite a while for people (like me) to get used to the thought of just adding water to cereal!

Kellogg's introduces 'Kellogg's Instabowls'

When you hold a Kellogg's Instabowls, all you need to do is add water and you'll have a single served bowl full of instant milk in your cereal. You'll need to first stir it though until it turns into real milk. The new product is available as Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Apple Jacks, and Raisin Bran Crunch. They'll eventually be sold at retailers across the nation, but right now they're only available at Walmart and walmart.com.

Kellogg's Marketing Director, Chris Stolsky says,

In recent years, there has been a huge trend toward portability for food, especially as busy schedules and life's everyday curve balls prevent traditional sit-down meals. We created Kellogg's Instabowls as an easy solution for the 'anytime cereal break' so you can now bring your favorite Kellogg's cereals with you wherever life takes you and not have to worry about milk, dishes, or clean-up." (press release)

I hope this works out for them. For now, I'll continue to eat my cereal straight out of the box and dry and sometimes with a little 2%.

Here Is Where To Find Amazing Breakfast Tacos in Tyler Starting your day with breakfast tacos is always a great idea, here is where to get the best breakfast tacos in the Tyler area.

16 Delicious Breakfast Recommendations In and Around Longview If you find yourself in Longview looking for a fantastic breakfast location listen to the locals and visit one of these locations.