Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal Coming Soon

I am not much for cereal, but this does peak my curiosity. Little Debbie is teaming up with Kellogg's to create a new cereal to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

According to Delish, the cereal is made up of crispy spiced oatmeal cookie pieces, and made with cinnamon, nutmeg, and a hint of molasses. Each piece is covered with sweetly coated, creme-flavored frosting. I think I would like it with or without milk. You know, serve it like Chex Mix.

The new cereal will be available in December of this year. As of now, the price is reportedly $3.99 for a 9.1 oz. box and $5.69 for a 14.5 oz. box. Like I said, I don't usually buy cereal - so I guess this sounds fair. Keep in mind, you can always just eat a Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pie with milk until then for what I would guess is the same taste.

Little Debbie snacks were a big part of my childhood. It was such a treat when my mom would grab a box of Star Crunch Cosmic Cookies for me and my sisters. Zebra Cakes and Swiss Rolls were favorites as well. As I am typing this, I kind of remember dressing as Little Debbie for Halloween one year. I will have to ask my mom if she has any pictures.

I did not know until now, that on the Little Debbie website is a whole bunch of recipes of things you can make with Little Debbie products. Mind blown - there are some really delicious looking deserts. Check them out here, and let me know if you make any. The Nutty Buddy Pudding Pie looks amazing.