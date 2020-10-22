‘Elf On The Shelf’ Is Now In Your Cereal Box

When it comes to Christmas, I have mixed feelings. I have always enjoyed getting together with friends and family for dinner, or holiday drinks. The part of Christmas I do not enjoy is the stress of gift buying. However, that is not the worst part of the holiday season for me. The one part of Christmas that truly drives me insane - 'The Elf on the Shelf'. Ugh.

Consider yourself warned. Soon your social media feeds will be filled with countless elves doing stupid things. Oh look, here is an elf sniffing sugar again. Oh boy, here is a picture of an elf drinking a beer. Hey wait, is that a picture of Maggie Meadows strangling an elf? Yep.

I don't have kids so maybe that is why I do not enjoy this holiday tradition. Let me tell you, if my parents told me that an elf was watching me and reporting back to Santa Claus when I was a kid, I would have thrown that tattle telling elf out the window.

Now, as if the elf itself was not enough - you can now buy 'The Elf on the Shelf' cereal. Are you kidding me? If this is not a new item, forgive me. I just do not recall seeing it before. If I did, you can believe I would have posted about it.

The cereal is advertised as a sugar cookie, and marshmallow flavor. Alright, maybe I could tolerate the cereal, but I may have to shut my Facebook down from December 1st through December, 25th.

Ba humbug!